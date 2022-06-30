 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Lake Historical Association wins the Albert B. Corey Award

The Museum at Lassen's Resort offers "the story of Cedar Lake" and is one of several museums in the Region.

 Times file photo

The Cedar Lake Historical Association won the Albert B. Corey Award from The American Association for State and Local History for its Steam Through History program in which historic steamships set sail across Cedar Lake last year.

Named after a founder and former president of AASLH, a national nonprofit dedicated to local history, the award is considered one of the most prestigious recognizing "achievement in the preservation of state and local history."

Limited to just a single winner per year, it honors volunteer organizations that "best displays the qualities of vigor, scholarship and imagination in their work."

The Cedar Lake Historical Association, which runs the recently renovated Museum at Lassen’s Resort, was honored for its partnership with the Hesston Steam Museum of LaPorte when it ran steamboats across Cedar Lake. The boat voyages recreated a historical 1896 journey from the Lassen's Resort hotel across Cedar Lake in an authentic steamboat to the Monon Railway Depot.

Participants learn about town history, its golden resort age and steam power.

“Our goals were to increase guest attendance and volunteerism while creating excitement around the museum and engaging the community,” said Julie Zasada, Cedar Lake Historical Association executive director. “We succeeded brilliantly and welcomed over 1,000 passengers in five days, many who were on Cedar Lake for the very first time. As a result, we renewed our partnership for 2022.”

The Cedar Lake Historical Association operates a local history museum in the 101-year-old hotel on the shores of Cedar Lake, which was once a popular recreation destination across Chicagoland in the early 20th century. It offers the only experiential learning steamboat ride in the state of Indiana.

For more information, visit lassensresort.org or aaslh.org.

