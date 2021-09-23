Cedar Lake native to perform at Chicago Theatre Saturday

"I tell very rambly stories, which is why I always say long story long in conversation," Curry said.

With "so many ups and downs," in the entertainment industry, Curry said hearing her guests' stories is interesting and, at the same time, comforting.

"I think we all have friends that we think of as very successful. For me, I'm always, not in a mean way, but I'm always kind of like using my friends' success as a measuring stick," Curry said. "Like, 'Oh, well, so and so got that thing, and I'd like to get that thing, and I'd like to get to where they are.'"

Curry continued: "I think it's really easy to see somebody else's success, and think of it as like, 'Oh, they just keep succeeding,' because we're not posting all of our losses online, on social media, the way we post our wins. So I think it's really helpful to hear that like ... somebody can audition for 'SNL' and not get it, and it feels devastating, but then later, they get their own show. So it more than makes up for it, you know?"

Her own long story long

In April, Curry talked about her own long story long on the podcast, which includes going on an international tour in 2019 after not getting a dream job, she was "absolutely dying to get."