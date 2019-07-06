Forced to leave the Cedar Lake Summerfest prematurely, Natalie Merritt, center, her daughters Kimberly, 11, left and Laura, 8, and friend Kim Hendricks, right, wait for a ride after heavy weather moved into the area.
Having just acquired a new umbrella hat, C.J. McManamen of Cedar Lake enjoys his cheese cake on a stick at the Cedar Lake Summerfest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bill Gallippo re-hangs his oversized ice cream cone light after bad weather passes through the Cedar Lake Summerfest Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Forced to leave the Cedar Lake Summerfest prematurely, Natalie Merritt, center, her daughters Kimberly, 11, left and Laura, 8, and friend Kim Hendricks, right, wait for a ride after heavy weather moved into the area.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Five-year-old Sofia Paz of Schererville sips the remains of her drink while playing bingo at the Cedar Lake Summerfest.
CEDAR LAKE — After 38 years of celebrating the Fourth of July season, the Cedar Lake Summerfest has stuck with its wacky traditions and constant stream of entertainment.
From cardboard boat races to fireworks shows on the lake, the Cedar Lake Summerfest has kept its annual celebration thriving at the Cedar Lake Town Complex at 7408 Constitution Ave. Carnival games and rides draw in families and the many food stands offer Polish, Southern, Mexican and Greek cuisine alongside sweet treats like funnel cakes and ice cream.
Mary Joan Dickson, secretary of the Cedar Lake Summerfest Committee Inc., has been a part of the fest since its humble beginning.
“It started out as a town picnic with softball competitions between police officers and town staff,” Dickson said. “It was one day with one band and an elephant ear stand.”
Most activities have endured the test of time, unlike older traditions such as mud wrestling, which was phased out of the fest long ago, she said. Now the fest draws in major crowds — especially for the firework displays. Dickson said the Schilling family donated $10,000 for the fest's firework shows this year.
The cardboard boat race, in which contestants build small boats out of cardboard and duct tape and race them on the lake, drew in more than 20 crafts, Dickson said. Banana boats, a Flintstones-themed craft, a spaceship and more one-of-a-kind creations paddled their way to victory on the lake on Thursday.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
From kid-friendly activities like scavenger hunts and games to live performances, Cedar Lake Summerfest has a multitude of events planned each day of the festival. Every day features live musical acts on the main stage, which is framed by the lake shore. Ron and Sue Jongsma of Cedar Lake have been at the fest three days in a row.
“I come out for the music,” Ron Jongsma said. “I like the food and the bands and my granddaughter loves the rides.”
Sunday will be the final day of the fest, which will kick off with a community church service at 10 a.m. on festival grounds. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. a car show will gather classic car enthusiasts and live music from Got Issues will begin at noon.
The annual talent show will start at 1 p.m. on the main stage. Also beginning at 1 p.m. is the Ice Cream and Pie Social on the Cedar Lake Historical Association Museum porch. At 5 p.m. Wiseguys, a classic rock group, will finish the fest with a final performance before the festival comes to an end at 8:30 p.m.
PORTAGE — Just more than a month after he was allegedly seen masturbating inside his vehicle at a local gas station, a 34-year-old Gary man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after a police officer spotted him at a different fueling station.
PORTAGE — A naked 25-year-old man, who claimed he was "God's light" before attempting to drive off Monday in a front end loader at a local work site, said he had consumed LSD, mushrooms and marijuana, police said.
CROWN POINT — A woman seen in surveillance images released the day of a homicide at a Gary gas station told police she warned her boyfriend he would get caught and she didn't want to live on the run, according to recently unsealed court records.
LOWELL — Indiana State Police nabbed 11 drivers on alcohol or narcotics offenses during a Regionwide blitz in which troopers made 226 traffic stops in a two-day period, according to a department news release.
CROWN POINT — A Hobart man was charged Wednesday with eight felonies alleging he used an assault-style rifle in a drive-by shooting over a woman early Monday near the entrance to Rohrman Park in Schererville.
CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with a 2015 shooting outside Murphy's House of Pain bar in Gary that left one man dead and wounded another.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.