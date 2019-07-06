{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE — After 38 years of celebrating the Fourth of July season, the Cedar Lake Summerfest has stuck with its wacky traditions and constant stream of entertainment.

From cardboard boat races to fireworks shows on the lake, the Cedar Lake Summerfest has kept its annual celebration thriving at the Cedar Lake Town Complex at 7408 Constitution Ave. Carnival games and rides draw in families and the many food stands offer Polish, Southern, Mexican and Greek cuisine alongside sweet treats like funnel cakes and ice cream.

Mary Joan Dickson, secretary of the Cedar Lake Summerfest Committee Inc., has been a part of the fest since its humble beginning.

“It started out as a town picnic with softball competitions between police officers and town staff,” Dickson said. “It was one day with one band and an elephant ear stand.”

Most activities have endured the test of time, unlike older traditions such as mud wrestling, which was phased out of the fest long ago, she said. Now the fest draws in major crowds — especially for the firework displays. Dickson said the Schilling family donated $10,000 for the fest's firework shows this year.

The cardboard boat race, in which contestants build small boats out of cardboard and duct tape and race them on the lake, drew in more than 20 crafts, Dickson said. Banana boats, a Flintstones-themed craft, a spaceship and more one-of-a-kind creations paddled their way to victory on the lake on Thursday. 

From kid-friendly activities like scavenger hunts and games to live performances, Cedar Lake Summerfest has a multitude of events planned each day of the festival. Every day features live musical acts on the main stage, which is framed by the lake shore. Ron and Sue Jongsma of Cedar Lake have been at the fest three days in a row.

“I come out for the music,” Ron Jongsma said. “I like the food and the bands and my granddaughter loves the rides.”

Sunday will be the final day of the fest, which will kick off with a community church service at 10 a.m. on festival grounds. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. a car show will gather classic car enthusiasts and live music from Got Issues will begin at noon.

The annual talent show will start at 1 p.m. on the main stage. Also beginning at 1 p.m. is the Ice Cream and Pie Social on the Cedar Lake Historical Association Museum porch. At 5 p.m. Wiseguys, a classic rock group, will finish the fest with a final performance before the festival comes to an end at 8:30 p.m.

