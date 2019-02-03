A charity Valentine's lunch event for Honor Flight Chicago will take on a Hollywood theme in Northwest Indiana next weekend.
The event "Hollywood Headlines" takes place at noon Feb. 10 at Teibel's in Schererville. In addition to lunch, there will be a special program featuring film clips, photographs, and various displays of autographs, letters and more showcasing Hollywood greats and other famous names from the last 50 years. Notables in the spotlight will be everyone from Bob Hope and Zsa Zsa Gabor to musical artists, U.S. Presidents and others.
Host for the 11th annual fundraiser will be journalist/author Philip Potempa. Prizes also will be given away during the festivities.
Guests will have a lunch choice of either Teibel's Fried Chicken, the restaurant's Famous Boned and Buttered Lake Perch or Beef Sirloin Tips. Every lunch is accompanied by a choice of beverage and cake and ice cream for dessert.
For the last few years, the Valentine's luncheon has been a fundraiser for Honor Flight Chicago, which honors U.S. veterans from Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland by offering them a flight to Washington D.C. where they are celebrated during a day of activities and special tributes.
Honor Flight Chicago, established in 2008, provides all-expense-paid trips to Washington, D.C., for World War II and Korean War veterans. They're flown to the nation's capital to see the World War II memorial built in their honor as well as other memorials and to experience a variety of other monuments and museums.
Len Sherwinski and Pete Stenberg, both Crown Point residents, who work with Honor Flight Chicago, will be on hand at the Feb. 10 luncheon to offer a presentation about the group and its work.
During a past interview Sherwinski said the flights were "a great way to give back to the community as well as the veterans."
In addition to the Honor Flight presentation, there also will be a presentation on the 10th anniversary of the release of the film "Public Enemies," starring Johnny Depp as John Dillinger. Segments of the movie were filmed in Crown Point and Chicagoland.
Tickets are $40, which include tax, tip and Honor Flight donation. Seating is reserved at tables of eight. For tickets, call 219-921-6152.