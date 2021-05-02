Celebrating motherhood: 'Listen to your Mother' puts maternal messages in spotlight

As Mother's Day draws near, the thoughts of many turn to our own mothers, grandmothers and those who've even served as a motherly role model in our lives.

Every year, a special storytelling production titled "Listen to your Mother" puts the spotlight on motherhood in all its glory, heartbreak, humorous moments and more.

This coming weekend, on May 8, the day before Mother's Day, the cast of "Listen to your Mother" will take the stage at 7 p.m. in Hobart to tell their tales of motherhood. The presentations will be a mixture of humor, heartbreak, serious and witty stories, monologues, poems and other creative works.

The Times Media Co. is one of the sponsors this year and will be livestreaming the event for those who can't attend in person.

The original show, which is the brainchild of Ann Imig, of Madison, Wisconsin, celebrates its 10th anniversary in Northwest Indiana.

Carrie Bedwell, producer/director of the Northwest Indiana version of the show, praised the work of this year's cast as well as the presentations of cast members through the years.