Celebrating motherhood: 'Listen to your Mother' puts maternal messages in spotlight

As Mother's Day draws near, the thoughts of many turn to our own mothers, grandmothers and those who've even served as a motherly role model in our lives.
Every year, a special storytelling production titled "Listen to your Mother" puts the spotlight on motherhood in all its glory, heartbreak, humorous moments and more.
This coming weekend, on May 8, the day before Mother's Day, the cast of "Listen to your Mother" will take the stage at 7 p.m. in Hobart to tell their tales of motherhood. The presentations will be a mixture of humor, heartbreak, serious and witty stories, monologues, poems and other creative works.
The Times Media Co. is one of the sponsors this year and will be livestreaming the event for those who can't attend in person.
The original show, which is the brainchild of Ann Imig, of Madison, Wisconsin, celebrates its 10th anniversary in Northwest Indiana.
Carrie Bedwell, producer/director of the Northwest Indiana version of the show, praised the work of this year's cast as well as the presentations of cast members through the years.
"Every year, I'm always looking for something different in the way of stories," Bedwell said, adding that cast members relay their own unique and different stories about motherhood. All works presented on stage are done in various ways, from poems to witty monologues or even letter-style presentations.
"Audiences will find something for everyone — men and women alike," she said.
The show, which Bedwell said has a "big following, has been seen in more than 60 cities across the country since its beginning.
"Listen to Your Mother" made its way to Northwest Indiana 10 years ago when Stephanie Wilson brought it to the Region. Bedwell began producing the show in NWI four years ago.
Bedwell said she was impressed by the concept of the production and wanted to work on the show.
She said originally "Ann Imig wanted to bring a group of writers together to do a show about motherhood." That first show centered around storytelling and featured the writers' experiences of motherhood of all types, with each performer/storyteller relaying personal stories of motherhood.
The show has predominately featured females, but men have been included occasionally. In this year's cast will be Marc Chase, editor of The Times, who will relay his story based on a column he wrote about his experience with adoption.
"They approached me because of my family situation," Chase said, adding he'd written a column about five years ago as a type of 'dear birth mom" letter to the biological mother of two of his children.
"This is kind of an adaptation of that," Chase said about his presentation.
Other performers, along with Bedwell and Chase, will be Carri Ables, Mary Lu Cowley, Patty Cowser, Jaime El-Talabani, Bennett Gallivan, Melissa Huffman, Kelly McGuire, Melissa Sickinger, Valentine Torres and Stephanie Trendowski. Acting as master of ceremonies will be Hobart City Councilman Josh Huddleston.
Last year's live show was canceled because of the pandemic and this cast performing this year was actually the cast that was supposed to perform in 2020. While this is both a live and virtual event, Bedwell said there will be a limited live audience allowed at the Art Theater to keep with social distancing.
The livestream option, though, will allow for a larger virtual audience, and many more people can experience "Listen to your Mother" that way.
In a past interview, Bedwell said, "This show takes you on a journey. Sometimes you laugh. Sometimes you cry. There's a whole myriad of emotions."
Those emotions, she said, were felt during a past rehearsal the group had recently.
"For the first time this year the cast got together and they got to hear each other's stories. It was very profound," Bedwell said. "There's a lot of crying and a lot of laughter at that point."
The very first "Listen to Your Mother" featured writers reading their works, but it's evolved into a diverse performance with everything from traditional readings to stand-up monologue or poems.
"Listen to your Mother" is geared to those 18 and older due to occasional mature subject matter.
A portion of the proceeds from "Listen to Your Mother" will go to Building Brickies, a School City of Hobart program that helps strengthen families.
"Building Brickies is a program that works with children and their parents," Bedwell said. "The program helps connect parents with different organizations that can help them."
