Celtic Celebrations: Music and activities take on a St. Patrick's Day theme

If you're looking for ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, there are a variety of activities being held in the Region leading up to the Irish-themed holiday.
St Patrick's Day is next Tuesday, March 17, and Region revelers can don their best green attire and head out to a number of events to celebrate the day. The fun begins this weekend with a number of activities from music events to parades and more.
One of the highlighted shows presented in celebration of St. Paddy's is the upcoming concert by Switchback, the duo who will perform at The Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart, on March 13 and again at The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, in Three Oaks, Michigan on March 14.
Switchback stars Martin McCormack and Brian FitzGerald along with other musicians. The band's shows traditionally highlight Celtic music but many of their performances also shine the spotlight on Americana sounds. With these shows being so close to St. Patrick's Day, audience members can expect a great deal of Celtic tunes on the playlist.
The group regularly performs its Gaelic shows year-round and Switchback's schedule always hits an all-time high in March, around the big Irish celebratory holiday.
McCormack and FitzGerald were originally part of County Kerry concertina master Terrence 'Cuz' Teahan's group before teaming up to form Switchback nearly three decades ago. For information on Switchback's Hobart Art Theater and Acorn Theater concerts, visit waygoodmusic.com.
The following list features just a sample of St. Patrick's Day-themed activities planned in the Region:
• Crown Point's St Patrick's Day nighttime parade will travel down Main Street starting at dusk on March 17. Before the parade, participants can enjoy a corned beef and cabbage dinner at the Crown Point fire station. For information, call 219-662-3290 or visit crownpoint.in.gov.
• 20th annual Runnin' with the Irish 5K will be held on March 14 at 1600 N. CR-25 in Chesterton. Registration begins at 7 a.m. A Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m. while the Competitive 5K begins at 9 a.m. Visit runsignup.com for more information.
• A St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held at noon March 14 at Hessville Park, 7299 Kennedy Ave., Hammond. hc3hessville.org. Also included will be a leprechaun run, which kicks off a half hour before the parade at the Little Red Schoolhouse. Visit hc3hessville.org for more information.
• NICK Foundation’s St Baldrick’s Celebration will be held from Noon to 4 p.m. March 15 at IUOE Local 150 Hall, 2193 W 84th Place, Merrillville. The Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation hosts this event. In addition to participants shaving their heads to raise funds for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, there will also be a magic show, face paintings, princess makeovers, games and auctions. Call 219.351.5129
• A St. Patrick's Day Party will be held from 6:30 to 11:59 p.m. March 14 at Villa Cesare, 900 Eagle Ridge Drive, Schererville. Tickets are $45. A corned beef and cabbage dinner, DJ, raffles, open bar and more will be featured. Call 219-322-3011 to make a reservation.
