50 Cent to perform at Hammond's Wolf Lake Pavilion

Rap star 50 Cent, whose hit "In da Club" was named one of the best songs of the 2000s by Rolling Stone Magazine, will perform at Wolf Lake Pavilion in Hammond this summer.
The award-winning rapper and actor Curtis James Jackson III will perform hits like "Candy Shop," "How We Do," and "Disco Inferno" in the concert set for 7 p.m. August 17 at Wolf Lake Pavilion at 2324 Calumet Avenue in Hammond. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Wolf Lake Pavilion has long hosted national musical acts for free shows during the Festival of the Lakes. But Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. has been trying to position it as a regional outdoor concert venue. Last year, the pavilion hosted standalone concerts by the Steve Miller Band, T.I. and Gucci Mane.
"50 Cent might be the biggest rap artist to ever play our city," McDermott said. "He sells out venues in Chicago. He plays venues like the United Center. This show is going to sell out."
The rapper has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. His much-hyped debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and has since been named by Billboard as one of the top albums of the decade.
He launched his highly successful rap career after selling cocaine and famously getting shot nine times at close range, an incident that was recreated in the semi-autobiographical film he starred in, also titled "Get Rich or Die Tryin'."
He's appeared as an actor in other Hollywood films, including "Righteous Kill" and "Home of the Brave." He produces and stars in the long-running Starz show "Power" and has won multiple awards over the course of his career, including a Grammy Award, four BET Awards and 13 Billboard Music Awards.
Also an entrepreneur, 50 Cent ran G-Unit Records and invested in many business ventures, including the Street King energy drink, Effin Vodka, and — most famously — vitaminwater.
"Each year, the acts get bigger and bigger," McDermott said. "We've been able to get some very mainstream acts."
Tickets range for $40 for lawn seating to $95 for VIP seating that includes a cash bar, restrooms and reserved parking.
For tickets or more information, visit wolflakepavilion.com.