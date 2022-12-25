 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centier names new Munster branch manager

Teresa Quezada was named Centier's new Munster branch manager.

 Joseph S. Pete

Centier Bank recently named a new branch manager for its Munster office.

Centier CEO and Chairman Michael Schrage appointed Teresa Quezada to manage Centier's Munster branch at 9716 White Oak Ave.

Quezada joined Centier in 2005 after graduating from Purdue University Northwest. She also has served as branch manager of Centier's East Chicago office and said she aims to embody the company's servant heart culture.

She has volunteered in Munster, Hammond, East Chicago, Lowell and Whiting, such as through Bank On Indiana and via the Hammond Hispanic Community Latino Resource Fair.

“As a Latina woman, I have had the opportunity to serve and develop teams in Hispanic communities,” she said. “I have been able to utilize my experience in the banking industry to bring awareness and financial literacy to our Latin communities. These outreach initiatives are what I find to be the most rewarding part of my job, and I feel lucky that Centier encourages giving back.”

Joseph S. Pete

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

