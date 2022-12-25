Centier names new Munster branch manager

Quezada joined Centier in 2005 after graduating from Purdue University Northwest. She also has served as branch manager of Centier's East Chicago office and said she aims to embody the company's servant heart culture.

She has volunteered in Munster, Hammond, East Chicago, Lowell and Whiting, such as through Bank On Indiana and via the Hammond Hispanic Community Latino Resource Fair.

“As a Latina woman, I have had the opportunity to serve and develop teams in Hispanic communities,” she said. “I have been able to utilize my experience in the banking industry to bring awareness and financial literacy to our Latin communities. These outreach initiatives are what I find to be the most rewarding part of my job, and I feel lucky that Centier encourages giving back.”