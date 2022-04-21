Chaka Khan to perform in Gary

The acclaimed singer Chaka Khan is coming to perform a show at the Hard Rock Casino.

The celebrated Queen of Funk, who has won 10 Grammy Awards in her storied career, will play at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s new Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. on June 24. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Khan, a Chicago native who VH1 named one of the top 100 women in Rock and Roll, has had a five-decade career in music that started with her time in the band Rufus, which had hits like "Ain't Nobody," "Everlasting Love" and "Do What You Feel."

She has performed in a number of genres over the years and had hits like "Tell Me Something Good." She's sold more than 70 million albums and recently headlined the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago.

"Chaka Khan is one of the world’s most gifted and celebrated music icons. A singer, songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist, entrepreneur and activist, Chaka has influenced generations of music creators during her four decades as an artist," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "A 10-time Grammy Award winner, she has the rare ability to sing in a number of musical genres, including R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country, world music and classical."

Her many honors included repeated nominations for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a place on Billboard magazine's list of the top dance artists of all time.

"She is revered by millions of fans as well as her peers for her timeless, unmatched vocal style and image," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Tickets start at $67.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

