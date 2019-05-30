Chaka Khan to play Four Winds casino

The 10-time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan will perform hits like "I'm Every Woman" at the Four Winds New Buffalo Casino this fall.
Khan, who performed at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago last year, will play at 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo just across the state line in Southwest Michigan.
"A songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist, entrepreneur and activist, Chaka Khan has influenced generations of recording artists," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "A 10-time Grammy winner, she has the rare ability to sing in seven music genres: R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country, world music and classical. Throughout her legendary career, Chaka has released 22 albums and racked up 10 No. 1 Billboard magazine charted songs, seven RIAA certified gold singles and 10 RIAA certified gold and platinum albums. Chaka’s recorded music has produced over 2,000 catalog song placements."
She just released the new album "Hello Happiness" earlier this year. She has a long and distinguished career that resulted in a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"Early on, she caught the attention of music icon Stevie Wonder, who penned her first smash hit with Rufus, 'Tell Me Something Good,'” The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "With Chaka as the group’s dynamic center, Rufus became one of the most popular acts around with songs such as 'Sweet Thing,' 'Everlasting Love,' 'Do You Love What You Feel?' and 'Ain’t Nobody.' In 1978, Chaka blazed onto the music scene as a solo artist with the release of the smash hit 'I’m Every Woman.' However, the song that made Chaka Khan a household name and propelled her to superstardom the world over was 'I Feel For You.'"
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $59.
For more information, visit FourWindsCasino.com, or call 800-745-3000.