Chance the Rapper drops a new video

Grammy Award-winner Chance The Rapper has released a music video for the brand-new song, "The Heart & The Tongue," which marks his first time solo directing a music video. Watch Chance's solo directorial debut via YouTube at https://youtu.be/xnO2HDmT1D8.
The song and video come on the heels of Chance sharing several comedic sketches and performances from his new music and film studio in Chicago. The House of Kicks is the artistic pod where Chance has spent much of the past year reimagining music, film and virtual experiences.
"I'm proud to be releasing new music again and even prouder to be honing my film skills, and getting better behind the camera," said Chance, who has been very busy in quarantine, not only collaborating with Justin Bieber (https://youtu.be/pvPsJFRGleA) and supporting the community with his nonprofit SocialWorks (socialworkschi.org), but also performing 11 innovative virtual concerts which he filmed himself. "My favorite thing in the world is performing, but I do really think that virtual concerts are the future," he said.
MUSIC NOTES
• It's a weekend of faux rock stars and MTV flashbacks at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. On Fridaya trio of tribute groups -- Too Fighters, Badmotorfingers and A Little Bitter, respectively blow the dust off the musical catalogs of the Foo Fighters, Soundgarden and Alice In Chains. Then on Saturday, '80s metal gods are on the rise as Lovedrive and Nightsnake turn up the amps to blast faithful covers of songs by The Scorpions and Whitesnake. Both shows are all ages with $10 admission costs. Music starts at 8 p.m. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• Reggae Express has been added to the April 3 Soundz of Santana concert bill. That show is the first concert back by the popular Santana tribute group since the COVID-19 shut down. Ticket are $12 advance/$15 at door for the show blending the rhythmic sounds of the islands with hot Latin rock grooves. Save fees with physical tickets, available at: Record Bin locations (Hobart/Michigan City) and at Brickhouse Bar & Grill in Hobart. Online tickets at: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• The public can play “rock star” during every Thursday's Karaoke Night at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter. This weekend's live music fare is acoustic guitar/vocal duo Johnny V & Paul Bolger on Friday (Leroy's AYCE Fish Fry Night), followed by a full on night of rock 'n' roll by the band Stelain The Farm. Live music runs from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-926-6211 and facebook.com/leroyshotstuff.
• Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso has Rick King Royal Hustle Trio throwing down music with a heavy funk groove this Friday from 7-10 p.m. On Satrurday, patrons blues it up with The Downtown Charlie Brown Trio. Folks with some musical talent can sit in with bluesman Jack Whittle every Wednesday at Element's Open Mic. More: 219-309-1660 or facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Ticket update just in: The JACKYL concert at The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in Hobart, which was postponed earlier this year due to COVID, has been rescheduled for April 23 through NWI concert promoter Mush Music, LLC. Tickets for the first show will be honored and new tickets are now on sale. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• Northwest Indiana's progressive-pop funsters, Stop-Drop-Rewind, will be creating hours or musical mayhem on Friday at Zorn Brew Works (605 E. 9th St.) in Michigan City. More: 219-243-7157.
• Funky Trouble will surely ignite the dance floor with their groove-heavy tunes on Saturday at Bugaboos (14527 S. Shore Drive) in Cedar Lake. More: bugabrews.com.
• The Muddsharks come out in full band form on Friday for an 8 p.m. show at Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso (duffysplace.com), then strip down to become The AcoustiSharks on Saturday across the state line at Jack's Bar (436 W. 34th St.) in Steger. More: 708-754-7000.
• The Sunday Brunch Jazz Jam hosted by Andy Sutton Music Co. at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville is back this weekend with blues guitarist John Kattke sitting in as a special guest with host band Andy Sutton, Nick Kazonis, Kris Lohn, and Di'Kobe Berry. Kattke is frequently found on stage at Buddy Guy's Legends. More: 219-322-2337 or regionaletaphouse.com.
• According to his management team -- G4 Music -- Northwest Indiana country music star on the rise, Nate Venturelli, was just added to the roster of the national booking agency Beat Gig, which puts the St. John native on a talent roster alongside established country stars Jon Pardi, Mitchell Tenpenny, Phil Vassar, Riley Green, Chase Rice and Cody Johnson. Venturelli was thrust onto the national radar after getting support from various labor unions across the country for his original song, "Union Man," written in memory of his grandfather. More: nateventurelli.com.
• Martin McCormack of the Celtic Music duo Switchback has been off the concert trail and away from live stage appearances this past year as have most musical artists, but Marty has been a busy boy during that down time. Switchback (waygoodmusic.com) recently presented a virtual "St. Patrick's Celebration Concert" to reassure fans that the lads are still in fine form and itching to get back to performing. Prior to that, Marty stayed busy producing his podcast series, "Strung Out," which centers around his music, but ventures further into the arts world. "We explore the meaning of the arts during these trying times by interviewing artists, poets and musicians, mainly from the Chicago area," said McCormack. The "Strung Out" archives can be found at: buzzsprout.com/1236899. Keep up with all things Marty at MartinMcCormack.com.
• Northwest Indiana blues guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Derek Caruso of The Blues Fuse group will guest host this Sunday's all vinyl album program "Needle Drop" on WIMS-AM/FM from 6-9 p.m. Caruso will perform in the studio, talk about music, and help choose the evening's play list by bringing in LPs from his own vinyl collection by Johnny Winter, Albert King, Stevie Ray Vaughan and others. Tune in at AM-1420, 95.1-FM or online at wimsradio.com/listen.
• Friday's edition of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," features iconic independent concert promoter Danny Zelisko to talk about his five decades in the concert business producing over 10,000 concerts, how his business has changed, and stories about some of the famous artists he's worked with. Zelisko's new book -- "ALL EXCE$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter" -- is a 343-page memoir illustrated with over 600 photos. It offers readers a behind the scenes look at a tough business. Next Tuesday's (7-8 p.m.) edition of the "Midwest BEAT" program will feature a live chat with Alligator Recording artist, Curtis Salgado. Songs from his latest album, "Damage Control" will be heard. Stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.