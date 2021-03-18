Chance the Rapper drops a new video

• Martin McCormack of the Celtic Music duo Switchback has been off the concert trail and away from live stage appearances this past year as have most musical artists, but Marty has been a busy boy during that down time. Switchback (waygoodmusic.com) recently presented a virtual "St. Patrick's Celebration Concert" to reassure fans that the lads are still in fine form and itching to get back to performing. Prior to that, Marty stayed busy producing his podcast series, "Strung Out," which centers around his music, but ventures further into the arts world. "We explore the meaning of the arts during these trying times by interviewing artists, poets and musicians, mainly from the Chicago area," said McCormack. The "Strung Out" archives can be found at: buzzsprout.com/1236899. Keep up with all things Marty at MartinMcCormack.com.

• Northwest Indiana blues guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Derek Caruso of The Blues Fuse group will guest host this Sunday's all vinyl album program "Needle Drop" on WIMS-AM/FM from 6-9 p.m. Caruso will perform in the studio, talk about music, and help choose the evening's play list by bringing in LPs from his own vinyl collection by Johnny Winter, Albert King, Stevie Ray Vaughan and others. Tune in at AM-1420, 95.1-FM or online at wimsradio.com/listen.

• Friday's edition of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," features iconic independent concert promoter Danny Zelisko to talk about his five decades in the concert business producing over 10,000 concerts, how his business has changed, and stories about some of the famous artists he's worked with. Zelisko's new book -- "ALL EXCE$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter" -- is a 343-page memoir illustrated with over 600 photos. It offers readers a behind the scenes look at a tough business. Next Tuesday's (7-8 p.m.) edition of the "Midwest BEAT" program will feature a live chat with Alligator Recording artist, Curtis Salgado. Songs from his latest album, "Damage Control" will be heard. Stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

