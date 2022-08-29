Chellberg Farm Fun to celebrate fall at Indiana Dunes National Park

People can see how applesauce is made and take part in other fall festivities at Chellberg Farm Fun in September at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The family-friendly festival will take place 12-4 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11 at the historical farm at 618 North Mineral Springs Road in Porter.

It's part of the Outdoor Adventure Festival, during which more than 50 events will take place across the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Chellberg Farm Fun will include live music, food vendors and wagon rides. Donations to the Friends of Indiana Dunes will be requested for the wagon rides to help support the farm's operations.

"At Chellberg, this family-friendly event features seasonal fall activities and demonstrations including cooking apples down to make applesauce and apple butter, making apple cider, and even fermenting them into apple vinegar. The historic farmhouse will be open to explore and to learn about how farmers lived in the early 1900s," National Park Service Supervisory Ranger Bruce Rowe said in a news release. "Visit the farm’s resident cows, chickens, and turkeys while admiring the garden. You can even help feed the animals each day at 4:30 pm."

The Indiana Dunes National Park is waiving entrance fees that weekend.

"Chellberg Farm Fun is just one part of the Indiana Dunes Outdoor Adventure Festival. The festival starts on Friday, Sept. 9 and continues through Sunday, Sept. 11," Rowe said. "More than 50 events will take place over the weekend at parks and preserves throughout Northwest Indiana. The events include hiking, kayaking, biking, geo-caching, photography, birding, and more. There are events for visitors of all ages and activity levels."

For more information, visit www.dunesoutdoorfestival.com.