Chellberg Farm to host Swedish Christmas celebration

It's beginning to look a lot like Swedish Christmas at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

National Park Service Rangers and volunteers will celebrate a traditional Swedish Christmas from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at Chellberg Farm.

"The farmhouse will be decorated for the season and there will be volunteers in traditional dress explaining Swedish holiday customs," National Park Service Supervisory Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "The story of Santa Lucia will be told in the parlor and visitors can learn how the Santa Lucia legend is celebrated in many Swedish households."

The event is being sponsored by the Friends of the Indiana Dunes nonprofit.

"Finish your tour in the kitchen where Swedish holiday foods and cookies will be on display while volunteer cooks demonstrate how to make these treats in a wood-burning stove," Rowe said.

Parking is available at the Chellberg Farm lot on Mineral Springs Road between U.S. 20 and U.S. 12 in Porter.

While the event is free, the Indiana Dunes now charges $25 per car for a one-seven-day pass.

For more information, visit dunefriends.org, go to nps.gov/indu or call 219-395-1882.