When it comes to entertainers, Cher is definitely in a class of her own.
The iconic superstar recently brought her Here We Go Again tour to Chicago once again and was as charismatic, stylish and engaging as ever.
Cher performed a two-hour show packed with hits, a good mix of covers, fashionable costumes and plenty of stage theatrics.
The 73-year-old performer opened with "Woman's World" wearing a flashy blue costume and neon blue wig.
Her costume changes were many -totaling nearly a dozen - and all looked smashing on the entertainer. Cher is one of the few people who can wear flashy, unique and such colorful costumes with confidence. The Cher concert fashion display included everything from a glittery Middle-Eastern-inspired outfit to a swinging '60s costume featuring bell bottoms and vest. Cher even donned the barely-there costume she wore in her "If I Could Turn Back Time" video.
Cher's show dazzled on all levels from the energetic dance numbers performed by her apt team of dancers to interesting video montages, colorful lighting displays and performances by aerialists.
Among tunes performed by Cher were "Strong Enough," "All or Nothing, "After All," "Walking in Memphis," "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss); "I Found Someone" and encore songs "If I Could Turn Back Time" and "Believe."
The singer paid tribute to late husband Sonny Bono by performing "The Beat Goes On" and "I've Got you Babe"while Sonny sang along with her via video.
Cher also performed ABBA songs "Waterloo," SOS" and "Fernando" paying homage to her appearance in the recent movie "Mamma Mia Here We Go Again."
Opening for Cher once more was Nile Rodgers and CHIC, who were behind some of the biggest hits of the disco era. Rodgers and CHIC's set starred non-stop hits including "Le Freak," "Good Times," "We Are Family," "He's the Greatest Dancer," "Let's Dance," "Everybody Dance" and other chart toppers.
The Cher and CHIC double bill proved to be a winner. Fans will be staying tuned to see if they'll do it again.
To learn more about Cher's tour, visit cher.com. For more information on upcoming Live Nation shows, visit livenation.com.