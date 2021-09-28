Chernobyl focus of new Marshall Gardner exhibit

A new exhibit shines a light on one of the spookiest and most infamous abandoned places in the world – the irradiated erstwhile Soviet city that has haunted the public imagination for decades.
The Decay Devils, a collective of artists, preservationists and urban explorers, visited the site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster in 2019. They took extensive photos that will be displayed at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in a new exhibit in October.
"Our intention is not to showcase battered locales, but to share the accurate representations of the places we visit and highlight the beauty we find in them. As we navigate locations, we are certain to appreciate the community and respect the places that many individuals still consider their home," President Tyrell Anderson said. "During a tour of this exhibit, one might instantly recognize the absence of people. We were cautious not to reproduce images of any individuals we met because we did not have their expressed written consent. The home furnishings were staged to remind the patrons of this exhibit that there are many individuals that refer to Pripyat, and the surrounding areas, as their home."
The group toured the decayed city of Pripyat, Ukraine a few years ago. It was evacuated en masse and abandoned in 1986 after a nuclear blast at the neighboring Chernobyl power plant.
Photos, artifacts and the book "I Still Play in Abandoned Buildings" will be showcased at the arts center run by the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood. "The Chernobyl Experience" opens with an artists' reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
"When we were budding explorers traveling across the Midwest, we often talked about grand adventures across the world to places we desired to visit," the artists said in a statement. "Chernobyl was one of the locations on that lengthy list, not just because we have an abandonment fetish, but because we appreciate the history and 'true stories' associated with those spaces that may have been neglected for a variety of reasons. We emphasize true stories because often the narrative of those places never matches what we experience on the ground level."
The exhibit runs through Nov. 7.
There's a $5 suggested donation.
The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org, call 219-938-6278 or email mbacdarts@gmail.com.
