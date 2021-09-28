Chernobyl focus of new Marshall Gardner exhibit

"Our intention is not to showcase battered locales, but to share the accurate representations of the places we visit and highlight the beauty we find in them. As we navigate locations, we are certain to appreciate the community and respect the places that many individuals still consider their home," President Tyrell Anderson said. "During a tour of this exhibit, one might instantly recognize the absence of people. We were cautious not to reproduce images of any individuals we met because we did not have their expressed written consent. The home furnishings were staged to remind the patrons of this exhibit that there are many individuals that refer to Pripyat, and the surrounding areas, as their home."