You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterton Art Center bringing back stained glass classes
urgent

Chesterton Art Center bringing back stained glass classes

{{featured_button_text}}
Chesterton Art Center bringing back stained glass classes

Pictured is a past stained glass class at the Chesterton Art Center.

 Provided

The Chesterton Art Center is bringing back its beginning and intermediate stained glass classes.

The art center at 115 S. 4th Street in Chesterton will require everyone to wear masks, space work stations apart for social distancing, and provide hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

Local artists Judy Gregurich and Mark Montgomery will offer a beginning class for a minimum of six students starting on Aug 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. The class costs $250, includes tools and supplies, and covers the art of copper foil stained glass invented by Louis Tiffany.

They also will offer intermediate stained glass classes to teach techniques like sandblasting, leading a window, mosaics, slumping and fusing, creative decorative techniques in solder, overlay and three-dimensional building to people who already have taken a glasswork class. The cost is $105 and requires students to supply their own materials.

Both courses last for eight weeks. Members get $20 off the registration.

Pre-registration is required.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com or call 219-926-4711.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX crew returned to Earth and other space news you missed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts