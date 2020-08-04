Chesterton Art Center bringing back stained glass classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chesterton Art Center is bringing back its beginning and intermediate stained glass classes.

The art center at 115 S. 4th Street in Chesterton will require everyone to wear masks, space work stations apart for social distancing, and provide hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

Local artists Judy Gregurich and Mark Montgomery will offer a beginning class for a minimum of six students starting on Aug 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. The class costs $250, includes tools and supplies, and covers the art of copper foil stained glass invented by Louis Tiffany.

They also will offer intermediate stained glass classes to teach techniques like sandblasting, leading a window, mosaics, slumping and fusing, creative decorative techniques in solder, overlay and three-dimensional building to people who already have taken a glasswork class. The cost is $105 and requires students to supply their own materials.

Both courses last for eight weeks. Members get $20 off the registration.

Pre-registration is required.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com or call 219-926-4711.

