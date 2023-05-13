The Chesterton Art Center is currently exhibiting the work of local artists Matthew Berg and Abbie Parmele.

The art center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton is hanging "Lake Mill Club" by artist Matthew Berg and "An Invitation–Energy is Everything" by artist Abbie Parmele through the end of the month.

"Their exhibitions are very different at first glance but share a common theme around life," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said in a press release. "Berg’s work uses a figurative narrative in each piece, while Parmele’s work speaks through ethereal imagery. Both artists bring us into their perspective of life, one as remembered in the past, the other in the sublime abstract, through their work."

An artists’ reception with both Berg and Parmele will take place from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Berg's work is hanging in the upper gallery and also is on exhibit at The Country Inn & Suites by Radisson at 2020 LaPorte Ave. in Valparaiso through July.

"Berg’s narrative paintings tell stories of an idyllic childhood at the lake surrounded by the presence of loved ones, companionship and nature," Saporiti said. "Using a variety of surface textures, Berg aims to visually convey the delicate and delightful nature of memories of family gatherings and endless summers."

Parmele's work is on display in the lower gallery.

"Parmele’s oil paintings are a blending of ethereal abstracts and landscapes that radiate life’s energy," he said. "These heart-centered works are an invitation to experience another dimension that touches us all."

