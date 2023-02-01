Chesterton Art Center donors can get contributions matched

Donors can get contributions to the Chesterton Art Center matched through March 31.

An anonymous donor gave the art center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton a one-to-one matching gift for all donations up to $2,500.

People can double the impact of any donations by giving before the end of March.

"These matched gifts will help support CAC’s Teen Arts Group and our Family Art Day program in 2023," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "TAG is a free program serving passionate teen artists from five regional schools with monthly professional arts experiences, technique workshops with professional artists, and local exhibition and public art opportunities."

The Family Art Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 25.

"CAC’s free Family Art Day invites kids and their favorite grown-ups into our galleries and classrooms for some collaborative creative time looking at and making art," he said. "All donations before March 31 will double with the match and help support these important outreach programs that create access to the arts in our community."

It's part of the Chesterton Art Center's mission to advance the arts and arts education opportunities in the Duneland.

"Chesterton Art Center is a vibrant hub of artistic and cultural activity in the Duneland area. CAC widens access to art, arts education, and outreach while expanding our mission’s impact and building a community that includes everyone," he said. "Located in downtown Chesterton, the Center has two main exhibition galleries, two classrooms, member exhibition space and artisan gift store."

For more information or to donate, visit chestertonart.org/donate or call 219-926-4711.