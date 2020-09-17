Chesterton Art Center exhibit showcases 'art whimsy'

“At one point, I inadvertently found my children’s college art supplies. So, with brush in hand, I started. I started painting. I started pasteling. I started oil painting. I started acrylics," she said. "All with a thirsty passion that had been suppressed for some time. And that renaissance was on my own terms. I will paraphrase a prolific artist friend of whom I am a huge fan. She was once asked how long it took her to create a particular piece of artwork and she replied, ‘76 years'. I loved that. We never stop. My dreams and aspirations were there all along, patiently waiting for the ‘phoenix phenomenon’, rising from the ashes at just the right time. But isn’t that how the universe ultimately works?”