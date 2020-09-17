 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterton Art Center exhibit showcases 'art whimsy'
urgent

Chesterton Art Center exhibit showcases 'art whimsy'

{{featured_button_text}}

Michelle Hunt-Newham has brought her unique style of art whimsy exhibit to the Chesterton Art Center this month.

She is the featured artist in the galleries at Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. Fourth St. in Chesterton through the month of September.

The Valparaiso resident works in pastel, watercolor and acrylic, painting portraiture and everyday scenes that are infused with a dreaminess.

Hunt-Newham became a full-time artist five and a half years ago after losing her job and reaching a fork in the road.

“At one point, I inadvertently found my children’s college art supplies. So, with brush in hand, I started. I started painting. I started pasteling. I started oil painting. I started acrylics," she said. "All with a thirsty passion that had been suppressed for some time. And that renaissance was on my own terms. I will paraphrase a prolific artist friend of whom I am a huge fan. She was once asked how long it took her to create a particular piece of artwork and she replied, ‘76 years'. I loved that. We never stop. My dreams and aspirations were there all along, patiently waiting for the ‘phoenix phenomenon’, rising from the ashes at just the right time. But isn’t that how the universe ultimately works?”

The exhibit is free. Masks are required, social distancing will be practiced and hand sanitizer will be made available to visitors.

The Chesterton Art Center is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit chestertonart.com or call 219-926-4711. 

Joseph S. Pete — My Region: Coffee, books, art and walks

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Children's art classes resume at Chesterton Art Center
Entertainment

Children's art classes resume at Chesterton Art Center

  • Updated

Artist and instructor Jennifer Aitchison will offer monthly classes throughout the school year through Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic that's resulted in more than 800,000 deaths worldwide. Classes for preschool, elementary, home school, middle school, and high school ages will be offered arts education virtually and later on-site if deemed safe to do so.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Patio Pitmasters - Chris Pavlou of Radius

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts