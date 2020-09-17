Chesterton Art Center exhibit showcases 'art whimsy'

Michelle Hunt-Newham has brought her unique style of art whimsy exhibit to the Chesterton Art Center this month.
She is the featured artist in the galleries at Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. Fourth St. in Chesterton through the month of September.
The Valparaiso resident works in pastel, watercolor and acrylic, painting portraiture and everyday scenes that are infused with a dreaminess.
Hunt-Newham became a full-time artist five and a half years ago after losing her job and reaching a fork in the road.
“At one point, I inadvertently found my children’s college art supplies. So, with brush in hand, I started. I started painting. I started pasteling. I started oil painting. I started acrylics," she said. "All with a thirsty passion that had been suppressed for some time. And that renaissance was on my own terms. I will paraphrase a prolific artist friend of whom I am a huge fan. She was once asked how long it took her to create a particular piece of artwork and she replied, ‘76 years'. I loved that. We never stop. My dreams and aspirations were there all along, patiently waiting for the ‘phoenix phenomenon’, rising from the ashes at just the right time. But isn’t that how the universe ultimately works?”
The exhibit is free. Masks are required, social distancing will be practiced and hand sanitizer will be made available to visitors.
The Chesterton Art Center is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit chestertonart.com or call 219-926-4711.
Joseph S. Pete — My Region: Coffee, books, art and walks
