Chesterton Art Center exhibiting members' work in main galleries

The Chesterton Art Center is exhibiting the work of its members in its two main galleries through early next year.

The exhibit features the work of artists like Northwest Indiana-based watercolor painter Sally Hooker, who specializes in landscapes, florals and commissioned pet portraits she does out of her Munster studio. The Chesterton Art Center’s Members' Work Show opened Sunday and will run through Jan. 13.

"Artist members create works in all mediums, including painting, drawing, photography, mixed media, fiber, jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, greeting cards, and more," Chesterton Art Center President Wendy Marciniak said. "Original art makes a perfect gift and helps an artist survive as well. Our talented local artists have made works available in all price points to make gifting affordable."

The exhibit is free to the public and on display at the Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.