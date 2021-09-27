 Skip to main content
Chesterton Art Center names new executive director
Chesterton Art Center names new executive director

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center has a new leader with an extensive background in the arts.

Artist Hannah Hammond-Hagman, who has served as program director since June, has been named executive director for the center at 115 S. Fourth St.

Hammond-Hagman, who has a history of community outreach and bringing the arts to the community, has many ideas for the future of the center.

“We are thrilled to have Hannah lead us into the next phase of growth and service to our Duneland communities and beyond,” Chesterton Art Center Board Chair Jane Delligatti said.

Hammond-Hagman earned a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and a master of fine arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has worked as an educator and administrator for various arts and cultural nonprofits for nearly two decades.

She said she would bring her "passion for the arts, arts education, and creative community" to the position of executive director.

“I am both inspired and humbled to take on the position of Executive Director at CAC,” Hammond-Hagman said. “The Center has a beautiful in-depth history with the Duneland community, and I look forward to continuing our traditions while building a new vision for CAC that expands on all we have to offer.”

The Chesterton Arts Center has provided arts education, arts programming and free gallery exhibitions to Chesterton, the Duneland community and greater Northwest Indiana for more than 60 years.

For more information visit chestertonart.org or call (219) 926-4711.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

