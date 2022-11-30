Chesterton Art Center offering holiday gifts

The Chesterton Art Center is offering gifts this holiday season.

The art center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton will provide shopping opportunities throughout the holiday season.

"Chesterton Art Center is going to be lit up this holiday season with amazing shopping opportunities," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "Shop from beautiful artwork displayed in our galleries and gift shop. Stop in for a glass of cheer, snack on delicious sweet treats, and shop our expanded gift selections at our Sip+Shop event on Dec. 7."

The Sip+Shop event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 7. It's the first time the Chesterton Art Center has ever hosted the event.

"The Center will be open and welcoming with cheerful snowflake decorations and warm twinkling lights," Saporiti said. "This is a special opportunity for our artisan vendors and artists to display additional items they have created. It’s also great for our shoppers because they have more options to choose from. CAC is also offering a cash wine bar, door prizes, sweet treats and free gift wrap to enrich the shopping experience for our guests."

The Chesterton Art Center also will have an artists' reception for its members exhibit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The exhibit runs through Jan. 12.

"December is all about celebrations at CAC. At this time of the year, the Center hosts the annual Members’ Exhibit which focuses on new works created by our members," he said. "The galleries are overflowing with fine art on display. Every media and style is typically represented at this annual exhibition, including painting, photography, sculpture, drawing, glass, wood, ceramics and mixed media. The spectrum of their creativity will be on display and available for purchase at a variety of price points. The members of Chesterton Art Center represent the truly unique and talented regional creative community."

The Chesterton Arts Center also is taking part in the Holiday Art Stroll, which runs through Dec. 30. Other participants include Holly Jackson Art Studio, Moth Wing Studio, Pieces of Jayde, Red Cup Cafe & Deli, South Shore Tattoo, Stephanie Swanson Jewelry Design, Sweet Stitches Quilt Shop, The Good Earth Pots, Third Coast Spice Cafe, Three Moons Fiberworks, Trusty Spot Records & Tees and Willow.

"As part of the newly created Arts District of Chesterton, CAC is participating in another first-time fabulous event," he said. "The Holiday Art Stroll is a fun adventure through the streets and shops of Chesterton. Grab an Explorer Pass at any of the participating businesses and discover the ‘word signs’ while you browse and shop at each location. Write down the words in the Pass and, when you have found them all, bring your completed Explorer Pass to Three Moons Fiberworks before 5 p.m. on Dec. 30 for a chance to win a large prize basket with gifts from the Arts District participants."

People also can buy gift certificates to buy artwork, memberships and classes at the Chesterton Art Center.

"They make great gifts for the holidays or any time of the year," he said.

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org.