Chesterton Art Center offering in-person classes again

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center has resumed offering in-person classes, though it continues to provide virtual instruction as well during the coronavirus pandemic.

The art center at 115 S. Fourth St. in downtown Chesterton is offering Clayworks for Kids! with Sarah Fantuzzo between 10 and 11:30 a.m. on the Saturdays of May 8, 15 and 22.

"The tactile medium of clay is a perfect way to express your creativity," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "This course will cover the basics of hand building including slab construction, coiling, and pinching as kids create unique pottery and sculptural pieces using air dry clay. Cost of the class is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. All supplies are included. This on-site class will be smaller to allow for social distancing, and children will need to wear masks. We will be diligent in our sanitizing efforts to keep your children safe as they enjoy creating at the Art Center with other children."

The Chesterton Art Center also will zoom live virtual children's art classes in May for preschool, elementary, home school, middle school and high school ages. Jennifer Aitchison will teach the students about painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, collage, weaving, paper arts, as well as a major art movement.