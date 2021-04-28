Chesterton Art Center offering in-person classes again

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center has resumed offering in-person classes, though it continues to provide virtual instruction as well during the coronavirus pandemic.
The art center at 115 S. Fourth St. in downtown Chesterton is offering Clayworks for Kids! with Sarah Fantuzzo between 10 and 11:30 a.m. on the Saturdays of May 8, 15 and 22.
"The tactile medium of clay is a perfect way to express your creativity," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "This course will cover the basics of hand building including slab construction, coiling, and pinching as kids create unique pottery and sculptural pieces using air dry clay. Cost of the class is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. All supplies are included. This on-site class will be smaller to allow for social distancing, and children will need to wear masks. We will be diligent in our sanitizing efforts to keep your children safe as they enjoy creating at the Art Center with other children."
The Chesterton Art Center also will zoom live virtual children's art classes in May for preschool, elementary, home school, middle school and high school ages. Jennifer Aitchison will teach the students about painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, collage, weaving, paper arts, as well as a major art movement.
"For the month of May our children’s classes will focus on pieces celebrating Spring, up-close nature, and the American Female Artist," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "We will discuss how American artists like Augusta Savage, Georgia O’Keeffe and Mary Cassatt influenced major art movements in history."
Classes start on May 3, and cost between $55 and $90 depending on age level and whether one is a member.
Starting on May 4, the Chesterton Art Center also will start offering beginning stained glass and silk screen advanced glass classes for adults on-site.
Judy Gregurich and Mark Montgomery will teach the 8-week class, which will be limited to allow for social distancing. Students learn the art of copper foil stained glass invited by Louis Tiffany and create a finished stained glass window as a final class project.
The cost is $230 for members and $250 for non-members, and includes tools and supplies.
And starting on May 20, George Kassal will teach a four-session Adobe Lightroom Class on Thursday evenings at the Chesterton Art Center.
"Lightroom has become the industry standard image processing software for digital photography, and this class will concentrate on using it with the goal of creating images that look the way you envision them," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "The basics and beyond will be covered, providing countless tips and techniques to help you become more productive with the program."
For more information or to register, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org.