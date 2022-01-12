Chesterton Art Center offering scholarships for its classes

Looking to hone a new skill or pick up a new hobby?
The Chesterton Art Center is now offering scholarships for its classes.
The art center at 115 S. 4th Street in downtown Chesterton developed a new Student Artist Scholarship Program. It's offering financial assistance to student artists of all ages.
Scholarships will be available for any Chesterton Art Center class, camp or workshop. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We're thrilled to begin the Scholarship Program and are hopeful that this will build greater access to our programs for folks in the community,” Program Director Jillian Bridgeman said.
The Chesterton Art Center has been serving Chesterton, the Duneland and greater Northwest Indiana for 60 years. It offers galleries and classes for both kids and adults on various artistic skills like painting, drawing, ceramics, glass fusing, stained glass, digital photography, comics and watercolors. Seasoned artists teach both introductory and advanced courses on a number of disciplines.
Chesterton-Duneland Kiwanis donated money to help create the scholarship fund.
“CAC is very grateful to Duneland Kiwanis for their generous donation that creates the scholarship fund so we can serve more of our community with high-quality arts education opportunities," Bridgeman said.
People can apply by mail, calling the Chesterton Art Center Office at 219- 926-4711 or going online at chestertonart.org/scholarships.
For more information, email programs@chestertonart.org or visit chestertonart.org.
