The Chesterton Art Center is again offering summer art camps to kids of all ages.

During summer break from school, kids can learn artmaking, art techniques and media at the camps at the Chesterton Art Center at 115 S 4th St. in downtown Chesterton. The seven-week courses include discussions of modern artists, unique themes and fine art projects students take home at the end of the week.

“With additional weeks of camp being offered this summer, there’s more opportunity for students to spend their whole summer creating with CAC,” said Jillian Bridgeman, the program director of Chesterton Art Center.

Camps are offered for ages 5 through 9 in the morning and over 10 years old in the afternoon. The only exceptions are Creating with Clay and Makers + Thinkers, which are ages 9-12 in the morning and 13 years old and up in the afternoon.

Tuition ranges from $120 to $140 per camp. Scholarships are available.

Jen Aitchison will instruct Discover the Dunes from June 5-8, Animals Around Us from June 12-15, Summer of Superheroes from June 19-22 and Creating with Clay from June 26-30.

Liz Cowan will teach Creating with Clay from June 26-30

Aitchison will teach World of Mario from July 10-13 and Exploring Marine Life from July 17-20.

Emily Casella will teach Makers + Thinkings from July 24-28.

For more information, visit chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711.