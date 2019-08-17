The upcoming "Layered: Laurel Izard and Edwin Shelton Exhibition" at the Chesterton Art Center uses the medium of quilting to explore heavy themes, while showing different approaches to the craft.
"The focus of Laurel Izard’s quilts is the mass extinction of animals," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "She searches for vintage unfinished quilt tops. These rescued works symbolize the warmth and care she would like to extend to all things living on planet Earth. The old quilts and contemporary fabric are hand appliquéd, embroidered, and quilted with amazing detail to produce a new look at spiders, birds, beetles and mammals."
Izard will exhibit her work alongside Shelton, whom she met in graduate school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has long collaborated with. He uses discarded plastic cat litter bags, fabrics, window screens, beads and acrylic paint to create wall panels that often have a spiritual focus.
"He avoids conventional canvases so that the wall panels can be built even larger, some of them are up to eight feet," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "The theme of his artwork reflects his perception of the duality of daily life as we struggle in the day-to-day, and yet are also spiritual beings... Working in China reinforced his experience living in two worlds, represented in the layers in his work."
Izard taught for nine years at Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City, and Shelton replaced her in 2016. He also previously worked as the program director at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City. They collaborated for 23 years on the Izwin collection of earthenware jewelry, ornaments and whimsical dinnerware.
The exhibit will take place at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton from Sept. 8 through Sept. 27. An opening reception will take place between 2 and 4 p.m. Sept, 8. The art will be for sale, and Izard and Shelton plan on donating 25% of all sales to Hey, U.G.L.Y., a nonprofit that tries to prevent bullying.
The Chesterton Art Center is open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, call 219.926.4711 or visit www.chestertonart.com.