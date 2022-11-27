Chesterton Art Center to display annual members exhibit

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center is again going to display the artwork of its members for an annual exhibition.
The annual Members Exhibit will be displayed from Dec. 3 through Jan. 12 at the art center at 115 S 4th St. An artists' reception will take place from noon until 2 p.m. Dec. 10.
The group exhibition will showcase the work of the creative community from across Northwest Indiana. The Chesterton Art Center seeks to serve and champion such local artists, who it describes as "truly unique and talented."
“We are always so grateful to have this opportunity to showcase our extremely talented CAC artist members,“ said Hannah Hammond-Hagman, CAC executive director. “The show grows stronger each year, and it’s such a wonderful occasion to bring our member community together.”
Chesterton Art Center members work in all media and styles, which they can study further in art classes there. The exhibition features painting, photography, sculpture, drawing, glass, wood, ceramics and mixed media.
The artworks on display will be for sale at a variety of price points.
A chance to exhibit one's work is just one of the services the Chesterton Arts Center offers to local artists.
"Membership with Chesterton Art Center helps widen access to art, arts education, and outreach in our community. With member support, CAC builds a creative community via arts education, outreach, exhibits, and events year-round," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "Members benefit too. When you join CAC, depending on your membership level, you receive discounted tuition for CAC classes and workshops, the opportunity to sell your artwork in our member gallery and gift shop, and opportunities for special member events and programs."
The exhibition is free and open to the public.
To learn more about Chesterton Art Center, visit chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711.
