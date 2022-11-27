 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert urgent

Chesterton Art Center to display annual members exhibit

  • 0
Chesterton Art Center to display annual members exhibit

People mill about the Chesterton Art Center during a previous exhibit.

 Joseph S. Pete

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center is again going to display the artwork of its members for an annual exhibition.

The annual Members Exhibit will be displayed from Dec. 3 through Jan. 12 at the art center at 115 S 4th St. An artists' reception will take place from noon until 2 p.m. Dec. 10.

The group exhibition will showcase the work of the creative community from across Northwest Indiana. The Chesterton Art Center seeks to serve and champion such local artists, who it describes as "truly unique and talented."

Chesterton European Market

“We are always so grateful to have this opportunity to showcase our extremely talented CAC artist members,“ said Hannah Hammond-Hagman, CAC executive director. “The show grows stronger each year, and it’s such a wonderful occasion to bring our member community together.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Chesterton Art Center members work in all media and styles, which they can study further in art classes there. The exhibition features painting, photography, sculpture, drawing, glass, wood, ceramics and mixed media.

People are also reading…

The artworks on display will be for sale at a variety of price points.

A chance to exhibit one's work is just one of the services the Chesterton Arts Center offers to local artists.

"Membership with Chesterton Art Center helps widen access to art, arts education, and outreach in our community. With member support, CAC builds a creative community via arts education, outreach, exhibits, and events year-round," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "Members benefit too. When you join CAC, depending on your membership level, you receive discounted tuition for CAC classes and workshops, the opportunity to sell your artwork in our member gallery and gift shop, and opportunities for special member events and programs."

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

To learn more about Chesterton Art Center, visit chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Artists who have changed offensive song lyrics: Lizzo, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts