Chesterton Art Center to exhibit work of artist Cathy Feeman
Chesterton Art Center

The Chesterton Art Center is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Artist Cathy Feeman will exhibit her work at the Chesterton Art Center in February.

"Shadow, Mooring + Undercurrents" will open at the Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th Street in downtown Chesterton on Feb. 1. The solo exhibit will run through March 26.

It will feature her mixed-media pieces that "explore the relationship between our histories, or our perceived histories and our identities" and "name communities as placeholders and purveyors of individual and collective stories to be told, honored and not forgotten."

“The goal of this project is to make visible what is hidden, or even in danger of being lost; to honor the lives and stories of the women, past and present, who immigrated to this often-forgotten corner of Chicago; and to give light to the undercurrents of these communities and stories, and the erosion of these cultural moorings,” Feeman said.

The contemporary artist was born in Chicago, completed a bachelor's of fine arts at Indiana University Northwest Indiana and has served as Exhibition and Project Coordinator at Indiana Northwest’s School of the Arts. She lives and makes art in Northwest Indiana.

Her work is showcased in Indiana University's permanent art collection and many private collections. 

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

An open reception will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Visitors must wear masks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or ChestertonArt.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

