Round up the whole family and make some art together.

The Chesterton Art Center plans to host a free Family Art Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Families can show up at any time during that period, make art together and see the current exhibition about the Indiana Dunes. All children are welcome.

“Family Art Days are a special initiative building on the CAC mission to create more accessible arts programming for the Duneland community and beyond. We invite you to come spend some relaxed, creative time with your family and learn more about all CAC offers,” said Jillian Bridgeman, program director of Chesterton Art Center.

The art center is currently displaying artworks from the Indiana Dunes National Park Artist-in-Residence program. Families can get a tour from Chesterton Art Center staff and then go to the classroom to make dunes-inspired artwork. All the supplies needed will be provided to make collage birds, plant study accordion books and mixed-media beach scenes.

“Folks may want to dress for mess,” Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said.

The Chesterton Art Center has other free outreach programs like the Teen Arts Group, School Group Art Visits and a Youth Arts Outreach Program it pursues in partnership with the Duneland Boys & Girls Club and YMCA.

“Chesterton Art Center is a vibrant hub of artistic and cultural activity in the Duneland area. CAC widens access to art, arts education, and outreach while expanding our mission’s impact and building a community that includes everyone,” Saporiti said. “Located in downtown Chesterton, the Center has two main exhibition galleries, two classrooms, member exhibition space and artisan gift store.”

For more information, visit chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711.