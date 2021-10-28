Chesterton Art Center to host art classes, including on comics and ceramics

The Chesterton Art Center will host new art classes this fall, including on comics, ceramics and warm glass fusing.

"Katie Wiley guides kids and teens through comic book creation and enhancement," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Emily Casella works clay with kids, and ‘busts’ out a new figurative ceramics class for adults and teens and Jen Aitchison offers a monthly visual arts program for preschool to teen artists. Mindy Milan is also back with the popular warm glass fusing class for adults."

Wiley will teach a three-week introductory comics course in November for students between 6 and 11 years old at the art center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton. It will teach basic story structure and students will learn how to lay out a comic and color it, creating a 2-3-page comic book at the end of the class. Tickets are $65 for members and $75 for non-members.

She also will teach a Comics II class for ages 12 and up in November and December. It costs $65 for members and $75 for non-members, with all supplies being covered.