Chesterton Art Center to host art classes, including on comics and ceramics

The Chesterton Art Center will host new art classes this fall, including on comics, ceramics and warm glass fusing.
"Katie Wiley guides kids and teens through comic book creation and enhancement," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Emily Casella works clay with kids, and ‘busts’ out a new figurative ceramics class for adults and teens and Jen Aitchison offers a monthly visual arts program for preschool to teen artists. Mindy Milan is also back with the popular warm glass fusing class for adults."
Wiley will teach a three-week introductory comics course in November for students between 6 and 11 years old at the art center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton. It will teach basic story structure and students will learn how to lay out a comic and color it, creating a 2-3-page comic book at the end of the class. Tickets are $65 for members and $75 for non-members.
She also will teach a Comics II class for ages 12 and up in November and December. It costs $65 for members and $75 for non-members, with all supplies being covered.
"Comics II is a great 5-week class for those that wish to build on their comics knowledge or who want to challenge themselves with improving their storytelling," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Students ages 12 and up will dive deeper into their understanding of comics by learning to script their own story, develop characters, organize thumbnails, ink their comic and use color effectively. On the last day, students will swap their 4-8 page comic books and share their stories with one another."
Casella will teach a ceramic figurative bust workshop on how to make character head busts on Nov. 13, 14, and 20. She'll teach a three-week-long kid's class on how to make a ceramic pinecone cup and saucer on Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
Aitchison will teach a visual arts class covering art history and subjects like painting, drawing and printmaking for preschoolers through teens.
And Milan will instruct on warm glass fusing from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4. Students can learn how to create jewelry-size pieces, small plates, garden stakes, and other items. The workshop will cover several different glass-forming techniques.
People can register via phone, in person or through Eventbrite.com
For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org.