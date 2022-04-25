Chesterton Art Center to host Duneland Weaver's Guild and Youth Art exhibits

The Chesterton Art Center will hang two new exhibitions in May.

Both are annual exhibits featuring the work of local artists.

The art center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton will display "Duneland Weavers’ Guild: Fiber Art ‘22" exhibit in the upper gallery from May 1 through 30.

"The talented artists of the Guild have been busy creating original handwoven and knitted shawls, scarves, linens, wall hangings and more," Chesterton Art Center Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "You can purchase items on-site at the Art Center during the exhibition."

An opening reception will take place from 1-4 p.m. May 1 with a style show taking place at 2 p.m. that afternoon. People can mingle with the artists, peruse artworks for sale and take part in prize drawings.

"Weaving is a lively art in Northwest Indiana. The Duneland Weavers’ Guild has met monthly for more than 70 years, September through May," Saporiti said. "Current fiber artists, or those wishing to learn weaving are invited to join the Guild. Meetings are held via Zoom or in person at Three Moons Fiberworks in Chesterton."

The "Dream Big: CAC Youth Art Exhibition" also will hang in the lower gallery from May 1 through 30.

"CAC’s youth program focuses on modern art movements and changes each month," Saporiti said. "Students started in September with American Realism and are moving through the western art history timeline through to Pop Art this month."

A reception will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21.

"Young artists are inspired each week by history, examples, materials, new skills and techniques," Saporiti said. "This exhibition is a culmination of the efforts of instructor Ms. Jen Aitchison and the talented artists in the program that studied with her from September 2021 to April 2022."

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit ChestertonArt.org.

