Chesterton Art Center to host 'Dunes, Lagoons and More' exhibit

The Chesterton Art Center is reopening next month with the new exhibit "Dunes, Lagoons, and More" by painter Ginny Takacs, who's twice won the T.C. Steele Award at the Indiana Heritage Show in Nashville, Indiana.
"Dunes, Lagoons, and More" opens on July 6 and runs through the end of July.
"Ginny is driven by a deep connection with nature and a desire to relay her vision in the most direct manner possible," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Growing up in Chicago, her trips to rural areas were the most precious memories of her childhood. Trips to the Indiana Dunes, a friend's grandparent's farm, and the National Parks are the landscapes that caught her attention. As a child she was always drawing and painting, so it is natural for her to express her reverence for nature in her art."
The show at the gallery at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton will feature 30 paintings, many inspired vistas at Miller Beach and Marquette Park, which she walks through daily.
Takacs often paints en plein air or while using outdoor sketches and photos for inspiration in the studio.
"Ginny is mostly self-taught, reading and studying other artists in museums, galleries, and online. She loves the advice from one of her favorite landscape artists, Clyde Aspevig, who says, 'Finding the answers in the struggle to paint well is best served by your own investigation. In the process you will reward your imagination and hard work by finding your own language,'" the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Takacs has recently started painting with a palette knife. She loves the thickness of the paint application and the textural, quick, loose, gutsy style it conveys. Her philosophy is that, 'experimentation is one of the most rewarding parts of painting.'"
An opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 17. The exhibit runs through July 28.
For more information, visit chestertonart.com or call 219.926-4711.
