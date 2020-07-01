Chesterton Art Center to host 'Dunes, Lagoons and More' exhibit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chesterton Art Center is reopening next month with the new exhibit "Dunes, Lagoons, and More" by painter Ginny Takacs, who's twice won the T.C. Steele Award at the Indiana Heritage Show in Nashville, Indiana.

"Dunes, Lagoons, and More" opens on July 6 and runs through the end of July.

"Ginny is driven by a deep connection with nature and a desire to relay her vision in the most direct manner possible," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Growing up in Chicago, her trips to rural areas were the most precious memories of her childhood. Trips to the Indiana Dunes, a friend's grandparent's farm, and the National Parks are the landscapes that caught her attention. As a child she was always drawing and painting, so it is natural for her to express her reverence for nature in her art."

The show at the gallery at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton will feature 30 paintings, many inspired vistas at Miller Beach and Marquette Park, which she walks through daily.

Takacs often paints en plein air or while using outdoor sketches and photos for inspiration in the studio.