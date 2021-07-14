Chesterton Art Center to host epoxy resin workshop

People can learn how to create mixed-media relief artwork with seashells, sand and other beach materials at an upcoming art class in Chesterton.

The epoxy resin workshop will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. Fourth St. in Chesterton.

"Kim Riley will be offering an epoxy resin workshop at the Chesterton Art Center. Learn how to safely use epoxy resin to create a mixed-media relief piece inspired by the beach," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Participants will layer shells, beach glass, sand and coral into resin onto glass in frame to create a unique piece of art. All materials and supplies are provided, but feel free to bring shells or other small pieces to add. Participants will also create a small resin bookmark or luggage tag as a bonus project."

The Chesterton Art Center will clean and sanitize all surfaces because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will provide students with hand sanitizer.

No make-up days will be offered for any Chesterton Art Center classes missed because of COVID-19.

Tuition for the class costs $50 for current Chesterton Art Center members and $60 for non-members. A supply fee of $38 also must be paid to the instructor just before the workshop.