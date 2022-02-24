Chesterton Art Center to host Family Art Days

Families can spend quality time together learning about and making art together in the Duneland.

The Chesterton Art Center in downtown Chesterton is kicking off regular Family Art Days starting on March 12.

"This free quarterly program invites families to visit CAC, explore the current art exhibition, and create art together inspired by the work in our galleries," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "Family Art Days are a new initiative building on our mission to create more accessible arts programming for the Duneland community and beyond. We invite you to come spend some relaxed, creative time with your family and learn more about all CAC offers. All are welcome."

The inaugural Family Art Day will take place at the art center at 115 S. 4th St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 12. All the art supplies needed are provided.

"Join us as we explore the work of Cathy Feeman, a local artist whose work highlights ideas of familial and cultural history and the impact of storytelling," Saporiti said. "With guidance from the CAC team, your family can explore Feeman's exhibit and then move to the classroom to create a mixed-media accordion book inspired by her work."

The Chesterton Art Center has adopted COVID-19 safety protocols to keep visitors safe.

"Families must reserve a one-hour time slot and indicate the number of people in the group," he said. "Limit eight guests per hour. Masks are currently required at the center for all visitors, and any changes in COVID protocols will be communicated prior to the event."

To register, visit eventbrite.com and search for Chesterton Art Center Family Art Day.

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.