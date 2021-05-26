Chesterton Art Center to host glass fusing class, summer camps

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center plans to host a warm glass fusing class for adults and summer camps for kids next month.
Mindy Milan will lead the warm glass fusing class at the art center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5. The cost is $45 for members and $55 for non-members, plus a $10 fee for materials.
"Students will be able to create jewelry-size pieces, small plates, garden stakes and other items utilizing several glass forming techniques," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Watch some glass melt in the kiln, and learn about the forms, colors, and processes of fusing glass. A great gift-making process."
The art center also will offer five weeks of summer camp, both in person and over Zoom for virtual learners, starting on June 7. Classes for children between 5-years-old and 8-years-old and children 8 and up, including teens, will go over art techniques in a variety of media, including painting, watercolors and drawing.
Students will make both fine art and craft projects at the summer camp.
Subjects include Frank Dudley's paintings of Lake Michigan, the Impressionism movement's depictions of the Indiana Dunes, traditional linoleum cuts, modern stencil work, and Bob Ross-style landscapes of "happy little clouds and trees." Kids for instance can learn in one class how to draw and paint birds, amphibians and other animals.
Each week of camp costs $90 for members and $110 for non-members.
For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org.
