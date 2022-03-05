Chesterton Art Center to host summer camps

Kids can learn how to create art in the Duneland this summer and bring home a painting that can be proudly displayed on the fridge.

The Chesterton Art Center in downtown Chesterton is bringing back summer camps for youth this year. Kids can learn painting, drawing, sculpting and other art techniques.

"Chesterton Art Center is offering our popular Summer Art Camps again. This series of camps highlight various art techniques and media, involves discussions about modern artists, and all follow a unique theme that directs the fine art projects students will take home at the end of the week," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "Each camp is offered to two age groups, ages 5-8 in the morning and age 8+ in the afternoon, with the exception of our Creating with Clay camp, which is ages 9-12 in the morning and age 12+ in the afternoon."

The art center at 115 S. 4th St. will host a class on "Creating with Clay" by Liz Cowan on June 6-10. Instructor Jen Aitchison will teach "Duneland Animals" from June 13-16, "In a Galaxy Far, Far Away" from June 20-23, "Me, Myself, & I" from June 27-30, "Impressions of the Lakeshore" from July 11-14 and "Fantastical Worlds and Beyond" from July 18-21.

Students will learn about modern artists and create works they can take home at the end of the week.

Scholarships are available. People can see a full description of each class and find out how to register online.

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org.

