 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Chesterton Art Center to host summer camps

  • 0
Chesterton Art Center to host summer camps

The Chesterton Art Center will host summer camps for kids.

 Joseph S. Pete

Kids can learn how to create art in the Duneland this summer and bring home a painting that can be proudly displayed on the fridge.

The Chesterton Art Center in downtown Chesterton is bringing back summer camps for youth this year. Kids can learn painting, drawing, sculpting and other art techniques. 

"Chesterton Art Center is offering our popular Summer Art Camps again. This series of camps highlight various art techniques and media, involves discussions about modern artists, and all follow a unique theme that directs the fine art projects students will take home at the end of the week," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "Each camp is offered to two age groups, ages 5-8 in the morning and age 8+ in the afternoon, with the exception of our Creating with Clay camp, which is ages 9-12 in the morning and age 12+ in the afternoon."

The art center at 115 S. 4th St. will host a class on "Creating with Clay" by Liz Cowan on June 6-10. Instructor Jen Aitchison will teach "Duneland Animals" from June 13-16, "In a Galaxy Far, Far Away" from June 20-23, "Me, Myself, & I" from June 27-30, "Impressions of the Lakeshore" from July 11-14  and "Fantastical Worlds and Beyond" from July 18-21.

People are also reading…

Students will learn about modern artists and create works they can take home at the end of the week.

Scholarships are available. People can see a full description of each class and find out how to register online.

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar confirmed to headline Glastonbury Festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts