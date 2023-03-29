The Chesterton Art Center in downtown Chesterton will host two exhibits next month.

Fiber Art ’23: Duneland Weavers’ Guild will be on display in the upper gallery in the front of the art center at 115 S. 4th St. from April 1 through April 28.

"The talented artists of the Guild have been busy creating original handwoven and knitted shawls, scarves, linens, wall hangings and more," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "You can purchase items on-site at the Art Center during the exhibition."

An opening reception will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 2. People can meet the artists, buy art and take part in prize drawings. A fashion show will take place at 2 p.m.

"Weaving is a lively art in Northwest Indiana," Saporiti said. "The Duneland Weavers’ Guild has met monthly for more than 70 years, September through May. Current fiber artists or those wishing to learn weaving are invited to join the guild. Meetings are held via Zoom or in person at Three Moons Fiberworks in Chesterton."

The CAC Youth Art Exhibition "Seasons" also runs from April 1–28 in the lower gallery space in the back. An opening reception will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on April 15.

"CAC’s Afterschool Art youth classes explore a new modern art movement each month from September-May, beginning with American Realism and moving through the western art history timeline to Pop Art," he said. "During each monthly session, students learn about art history and modern artists, work with a variety of media, and gain new fundamental skills. This exhibition is a culmination of the efforts of instructor Jen Aitchison and the talented artists in the program that studied with her from September 2022 to April 2023."

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit ChestertonArt.org.