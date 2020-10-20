 Skip to main content
Chesterton Art Center to host virtual children's art classes
Chesterton Art Center to host virtual children's art classes

Chesterton Art Center to host virtual children's art classes

The Chesterton Art Center is shown.

 Times file photo

The Chesterton Art Center will host virtual children's art classes next month.

Instructor Jennifer Aitchison has been zooming virtual live classes every month for preschool, elementary, middle school and high school kids.

"Students of all ages will actively participate in learning, while studying one of the major movements of modern art history each month," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "All classes will include drawing throughout the month in some form. Students will be exposed to a mix of mediums, including painting, printmaking, sculpture, collage, drawing, weaving, paper arts and more." 

The tuition ranges from $55 to $90 per month and includes all the materials that can be picked up from the Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th St. at the beginning of the month. Families that belong to the Chesterton Art Center can take advantage of a discounted member rate.

Classes start on Nov. 2.

"In November, students will make their mark with vivid, bright colors, as we learn about the Fauvism Movement," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Artists like Matisse and Derain will be discussed. Projects will include some local birds migrating through. Please join us."

The schedule for November is as follows:

• Monday 1:30 to 3 p.m., home schooled students 8-15 years old

• Monday 3:30 to 5 p.m., elementary students 8-12 years old

• Tuesday 1 to 2 p.m., preschool and Kindergarten students 3-5 years old

• Tuesday 4 to 5:30 p.m., elementary students 5-8 years old

• Wednesday 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., elementary students 5-8 years old

• Thursday 1:30 to 3 p.m., ages 8-15 years old

• Thursday 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., middle school 5th-8th grades

• Thursday 5:30 to 7 p.m., teens 13-18 years old

On-site classes will resume at the community art center when it is safe.

For more information or to register, visit chestertonart.com or call 219-926-4711. 

The Pav at Wolf Lake has some more PSAs

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

