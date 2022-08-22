Chesterton Art Center to offer fall classes for adults and kids

The Chesterton Art Center will host art classes for both youth and adults this fall.

The art center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton will host a range of programs in its classrooms, including a teen ceramics class that will teach wheel throwing and decorative techniques to students 12 through 18 years old. It also will host after school art classes for kids and teens 5 through 16 years old on 2D media and other arts topics.

“Our popular after school art classes return in September,” CAC Program Director Jillian Bridgeman said. “Each month features a different arts-related topic. For example, the September session will focus on the Realist Art Movement as students learn about Realist artists and the techniques they used in their everyday practice. Because each monthly session offers a new topic and set of projects, we encourage families to register for one session, a few or the whole year."

The Chesterton Art Center also will host preschool pop-ins for artists between 3 and 5 years old on the second Tuesday of each month. The classes will focus on teaching young kids fine motor skills through learning the creative arts.

It will offer classes like ceramics, oil painting, digital photography and stained glass for adults. They can learn skills like pastel painting, watercolor painting, mixed-media collage, drawing and writing.

Scholarships are available for students of all ages.

For more information, visit chestertonart.org/classes or chestertonart.org/scholarships.