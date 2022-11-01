Chesterton Art Center will host free family art day

The Chesterton Art Center will host a free family art day for the "Mark My Words" exhibit.

The art center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton will host the free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Both kids and adults can visit to see the exhibit and make art with provided materials.

All ages are welcome at the event.

"It is such a wonderful feeling to see families creating art together and we look forward to these community engagement events," Chesterton Art Center Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said.

Attendees can check out the current exhibit "Mark My Words" by Amos Paul Kennedy Jr., a Detroit-based printer who specializes in letterpress posters that call for action. The exhibit showcases zines, prints, artist books and other works by local artists.

"Families will learn about and discuss the exhibited works with CAC staff and then move into the classroom space to create artwork using various printing processes, including monoprints, relief printing and screen printing," Saporiti said. "All supplies are provided, and folks should dress for a bit of mess."

The Chesterton Art Center offers a number of free outreach programs such as the Teen Arts Group, School Group Art Visits and a Youth Arts Outreach Program through the Duneland Boys & Girls Club and YMCA. The free family art days seek to offer educational programming connected to the current exhibit on display.

“We welcome new and returning families to join us for this exciting event that showcases the special work of Kennedy and many local artists," Chesterton Art Center Program Director Jillian Bridgeman said. "It’s a wonderful way to spend a creative Saturday afternoon with friends and family, so come learn different printmaking processes together.”

The program is free but registration is required.

For more information, visit chestertonart.org/classes or call 219-926-4711.