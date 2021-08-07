Chesterton Art Fair presented this weekend

Consumers looking for some cultural entertainment can make plans to attend the Chesterton Art Fair this weekend.

The Chesterton Art Fair, now in its 62nd year, will be held Saturday and Sunday at Dogwood Park, 1100 N. and 23rd Street, Chesterton. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $5 per person for one day or $7 for both days. Children ages 12 and younger enter free.

More than 60 juried artists will be in attendance. A Children's Art Booth will be featured as well.

“The Chesterton Art Center is so looking forward to again hosting this very special community event. We have taken the time during the pandemic to re-evaluate the whole fair and have added some new attractions, new food vendors and musicians that will enhance the art fair experience,” said Wendy Marciniak, Chesterton Art Center President.

Artists from various states will showcase and sell works, food will be in the spotlight as well and musical entertainment will also be featured.

Proceeds from the Chesterton Art Fair will be used to benefit art education programming at The Chesterton Art Center.

To learn more about The Chesterton Art Center and the fair, visit chestertonart.org or chestertonart.org/chesterton-art-fair.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.