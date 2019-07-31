Chesterton Art Fair to return with paintings, food and entertainment

The Chesterton Art Fair returns for the 61st year this weekend.
The annual art fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Dogwood Park at 1100 N. and 23rd St. in Chesterton.
More than 80 juried artists from 13 states will show work in 15 different mediums that range from pysanky eggs to fiber to wind chimes to, of course, painting. The roster includes the Porter County artists Mary Acton, Jackie Gray, Nancy Harrington, Cynthia Hicks, Jackie Kalin, Dave Lee, Jayde McAloon, Kathi Millet, George Millet, Mary Ann Pals, Joel Pisowicz, Candice Sexton and Mark VanderVinne, as well as the Lake County artists Rita Anthony, Ricardo Cortez, Peggy Davis, Sally Hooker, Joe Ladendorf, Kelly Meska, Kathy Smith and Scott Smith.
"When I first moved to the Chesterton area, I did so to raise my children in a smaller town and to get closer to nature so it was more readily available to paint. I still remember going to my first Chesterton Art Fair and being surprised at the quality of work," VanderVinne said. "I was not an exhibitor then, but I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of in the future. I’ve been exhibiting as an artist for about 10 years now at the art fair, and it’s always been a great event. I love exhibiting locally and getting the chance to meet with art lovers - both those I have known for a while, and those who have never seen my work before. As an artist, I’ve tried to build up a certain reputation in the local community and the Chesterton Art Fair is a big part of making that happen."
VanderVinne describes his work as "contemporary impressionism."
"I don’t want everything to be defined in order to allow the viewer to bring some of themselves to the piece. But more important to me than style is to create a mood. I want people to feel the cool dappled shadows on a bright sunny day, or the atmosphere on a rainy morning, or the quiet of the late evening in autumn," he said. "I see things in artistic terms, but when someone else is moved by what I’ve created, that’s where the real magic happens."
Live performers will include The Golden Fingers Ukulele Band, Ally Christian, The Salt Exchange, the Flashbacks and the NWI Youth Symphony. Food will be available for purchase from Ivy's Bohemia House, Biggby Coffee and Dog Days Ice Cream Parlor.
Tickets are $5 or $7 for the weekend. Parking and children under 12 are free.
For tickets, visit https://chestertonartfair.eventbrite.com. For more information, visit chestertonart.com.