Chesterton Feed and Garden Center gives to Audubon after Christmas bird count

Every year, birders fan out across the Indiana Dunes National Park to spot as many birds as they can.

Audubon’s Annual Christmas Bird Count monitors how many bird species are living in or passing through the Indiana Dunes.

Chesterton Feed and Garden Center owner Chuck Roth and a few of his employees are a few of the thousands nationwide who take part in the count. The data the volunteer birders gather is used by the Audubon Society "to track the health of bird populations across the country at a scale that scientists could never do alone."

The Audubon Society has staged the Annual Christmas Bird Court for 123 years, including for 50 straight years in the Indiana Dunes.

This past year, 39 volunteers spotted 79 different bird species in and near the Indiana Dunes. They saw no new species that were not already known to inhabit or pass the area.

Every year, Roth donates $1 for every bird species seen and $100 for every new species.

This year, he contributed $79 to the Indiana Aububon's first-ever Fall Waterbird Survey on the south shore of Lake Michigan. It aims to document the fall migration of Jaegers, a seabird resembling a gull that passes through the Indiana Dunes as it heads south to warmer climes every year.

The Indiana Audubon hopes to make the inaugural Fall Waterbird Survey an annual event.

For more information, visit indianaaudubon.org/donate.