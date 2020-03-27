You are the owner of this article.
Chicago among 'hot spot' cities for coronavirus, surgeon general says
Residents enjoy the warm weather with a stroll along the Lakefront Trail near Oak Street Beach on Wednesday in Chicago, despite a stay-at-home order from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Chicago is among several large American cities identified as hot spots for COVID-19 infections and will see the number of local coronavirus cases rise, the U.S. surgeon general said Friday.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on “CBS This Morning" that he is hopeful New York, which has reported a nation-high 519 deaths and more than 44,000 confirmed cases, will see cases begin to come down next week. But he warned that Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans “will have a worse week next week."

Virus Outbreak Illinois

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams attends a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, in Washington on Sunday.

Cases in Chicago and suburban Cook County account for about three-quarters of Illinois' 2,538 total as of Thursday afternoon. Chicago and suburban Cook County authorities have reported 18 deaths linked to the coronavirus, among 26 statewide.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coordinator for the coronavirus response, also mentioned Cook County as an area of concern on Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned that 40,000 people could need treatment at hospitals in the coming weeks as she ordered the city's lakefront trails and adjacent parks shut down.

Virus Outbreak Illinois Daily Life

People enjoying warm weather with a stroll along the Lakefront Trail Trail near North Avenue Beach on Wednesday in Chicago, despite a stay-at-home order from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker during the coronavirus pandemic. 

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order requiring residents statewide to stay at home took effect Saturday. People can still go out for essential errands and to exercise. Essential industry employees also can keep going to work.

The city is working to re-open a shuttered hospital to take pressure off healthcare workers. Chicago has partnered with hotels to provide thousands of rooms for people with mild cases who do not require hospitalization but could still spread the virus at home.

