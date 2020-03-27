Chicago among 'hot spot' cities for coronavirus, surgeon general says

CHICAGO — Chicago is among several large American cities identified as hot spots for COVID-19 infections and will see the number of local coronavirus cases rise, the U.S. surgeon general said Friday.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on “CBS This Morning" that he is hopeful New York, which has reported a nation-high 519 deaths and more than 44,000 confirmed cases, will see cases begin to come down next week. But he warned that Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans “will have a worse week next week."

Cases in Chicago and suburban Cook County account for about three-quarters of Illinois' 2,538 total as of Thursday afternoon. Chicago and suburban Cook County authorities have reported 18 deaths linked to the coronavirus, among 26 statewide.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coordinator for the coronavirus response, also mentioned Cook County as an area of concern on Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned that 40,000 people could need treatment at hospitals in the coming weeks as she ordered the city's lakefront trails and adjacent parks shut down.