Chicago and Michigan City artists display work at Indiana University Northwest

The work of Chicago and Michigan City artists will be exhibited at Indiana University Northwest this winter.

Chicago artist Michele Stutts and Michigan City artist Edwin Shelton will both have solo shows at IUN at 3400 Broadway in Gary.

"Communivacation" by Michele Stutts and "Manifesting the Unseen: New Work by Edwin Shelton" will be open to the public through March 9.

Stutts was born in Liverpool and earned her associate of arts degree from the American Academy of Art College, bachelor's degree of fine arts from Chicago State University, and master's degree of fine arts from Columbia College Chicago.

"Her materials are rich in history, such as old fabric and leather, rusted or tarnished metals, and other remnants forgotten by time or worn out by nature. Once gathered, her growing collection of 'treasures' gets deconstructed and reconstructed into powerful pieces of art,' Indiana University Northwest said in a press release. "Often, these objects take on an entirely new life in Stutts' work, as she intrinsically weaves them into new settings, ideas and concepts. For the work in the exhibition, Stutts works predominantly with found objects discovered in her Humboldt Park neighborhood on the northwest side of Chicago."

Her work has been exhibited in New York, Rhode Island, Indiana, Ohio, Washington, Minnesota, Australia, Germany, Bulgaria and Canada. She did a months-long residency in Paris in October 2005.

Her solo show, "Communivacation" is now hanging in the IU Northwest Gallery for Contemporary Art in the Savannah Center.

"Stutts uses wry commentary and humor to convey her work's conceptual underpinnings, which examine socio-political ethics, mental health, beauty and sexuality," Indiana University Northwest said in a press release.

She will give an artist talk at 1 p.m. on Feb. 2.

"Manifesting the Unseen: New Work by Edwin Shelton" is hanging in the School of the Arts Gallery in the Arts & Sciences Building.

"Manifesting the Unseen, New Work by Edwin Shelton is a selection of recent artworks. Shelton’s practice involves transforming discarded objects into innovative forms and compositions based on his intuition, decades of creative experiences, and spiritual adventures," Indiana University Northwest said in a press release. "The sculptural reliefs are fabricated structures covered with fabric scraps, upholstery thread, papier-mâché, fake gems, glitter, fluorescent paint, etc. After Shelton applies the camouflage of fabrics to the forms, he visually strengthens the surfaces with his menu of mixed materials. In his work, he intends to engage the viewers with a novel experience with his non-representational assemblages based on how they interpret what they see."

Shelton earned his bachelor's degree of fine arts at Virginia Commonwealth University and his master's degree of fine arts in sculpture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, completing his final credits at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Skowhegan, Maine.

He previously taught culture at Virginia Commonwealth University.

"He is a dedicated and active member of the Northwest Indiana art community and is currently an art teacher at Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City, Indiana," IUN said.

People can view the exhibit with him from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 19.

For more information, visit https://www.iun.edu/arts/.