Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruises return Saturday

The Chicago First Lady Cruises – where people are seated on an outdoor open-air deck amid a glittering, glassy forest of skyscrapers along the river – will set sail for the season on Saturday.

"Ranked the #1 boat tour in Chicago based on TripAdvisor user reviews, the 90-minute CAFC River Cruise is the most in-depth, authentic architecture river cruise available and is lauded as a 'must-do' activity when visiting Chicago," the Chicago Architecture Foundation said in a press release. "Exciting new buildings with cutting edge design elements continue to rise along the river including the recently completed St. Regis (Vista) Tower, the city’s third-tallest structure, and the refurbished riverfront Old Post Office. Tour guests will leave the cruise inspired by the city’s wide variety of architectural styles—which glide by as you travel down all three branches of the Chicago River—including art deco, neoclassicism, mid-century modernism, and postmodernism."