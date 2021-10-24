Chicago-based painter exhibiting at South Suburban College

SOUTH HOLLAND — A Chicago-based painter who's now the artist-in-residence of Zhou B Art Center in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood is exhibiting work inspired by the coronavirus pandemic at South Suburban College.

Figurative artist Rine Boyer is exhibiting the solo show, what just happened, at the Dorothea Thiel Gallery. The Art & Design Department of South Suburban College is presenting the exhibition in the gallery on the fourth floor of its campus at 15800 South State Street in South Holland through Nov. 7.

The recent artwork was inspired by and created during the coronavirus pandemic.

"During what felt like the depths of the pandemic — when everything in Chicago was dark, cold, and snowy — Boyer decided to try and capture it mostly for her own sanity. Her life, like many others, had become monotonous. Each day she did the same things, saw the same group of people, and inhabited the same spaces, for months on end," South Suburban College said in a press release.