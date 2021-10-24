Chicago-based painter exhibiting at South Suburban College

SOUTH HOLLAND — A Chicago-based painter who's now the artist-in-residence of Zhou B Art Center in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood is exhibiting work inspired by the coronavirus pandemic at South Suburban College.
Figurative artist Rine Boyer is exhibiting the solo show, what just happened, at the Dorothea Thiel Gallery. The Art & Design Department of South Suburban College is presenting the exhibition in the gallery on the fourth floor of its campus at 15800 South State Street in South Holland through Nov. 7.
The recent artwork was inspired by and created during the coronavirus pandemic.
"During what felt like the depths of the pandemic — when everything in Chicago was dark, cold, and snowy — Boyer decided to try and capture it mostly for her own sanity. Her life, like many others, had become monotonous. Each day she did the same things, saw the same group of people, and inhabited the same spaces, for months on end," South Suburban College said in a press release.
"Everyone aside from a few family members and friends seemed to evaporate into an idea of a person only to be seen digitally or in my mind’s eye. Captured on plexiglass, a material found in any space essential enough to stay open, figures based on protesters vanish and reappear into each other as if they are figments of the imagination. Sometimes a shadowy outline of a nearby figure is reflected and other times it disappears into incomprehensible lines. Behind these standing figures are portraits of close friends and family and animated scenes of life in isolation."
Boyer has exhibited her work widely, garnering international press coverage.
"Boyer’s work is rich with nuance and layers of symbolism," South Suburban College said in a press release. "The vivid colors she utilizes point towards things that lay beyond the physical while the repetition of subtle shapes pay homage to the individual and collective."
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Dorothea Thiel Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For more information, please email jtassin@ssc.edu or call (708) 596-2000, ext. 2316.
