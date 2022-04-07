Chicago Blues All-Stars to play Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts

The Chicago Blues All-Stars will play their first show in two years at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood.

The blues band hailing from Chicago will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at 540 S. Lake St. in downtown Miller.

"The Chicago Blues All-Stars is an American blues band based in Chicago that incorporates elements of funk, soul, R&B and hip hop," Miller Beach Arts Executive Director Jenifer Vargo Okamura said. "The band is made up of musicians that have been together as friends and musicians for four decades. The band includes numerous inductees in the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame and has been a headliner for shows such as Buddy Guy’s Legends featured on PBS and at music venues Kingston Mines and House of Blues. The band has received radio play on over 200 stations in 22 countries and some members have shared the stage with such artists as Eric Clapton, James Cotton, Willie Dixon, B.B. King and the Rolling Stones."

The band has been on hiatus since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. This is their first show back.

Proceeds will help benefit community arts programming in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

“We are overwhelmed with excitement that we have the opportunity to bring such notable talent to our Arts District,” said Kathy Long, Miller Beach Arts & Creative District Board President. “This will certainly be a show to remember, we are so honored that these incredible musicians have stepped up to help us rebuild our arts programming that was put on pause due to the pandemic.”

Tickets are $10.

Beer, wine, pop and water will be available at a cash bar.

