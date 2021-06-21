'Chicago Comics' exhibit opens at Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

"Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now" at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago chronicles the history of an often undervalued and overlooked medium.
The retrospective will be on display through Oct. 3 in the Griffin Galleries of Contemporary Art on the fourth floor of the contemporary art museum at 220 E. Chicago Ave. in Chicago's Near North neighborhood, near the landmark of Water Tower Place.
"Chicago has been a center for comics for decades — a haven not only for making and publishing cartoons, but also for innovating on the medium," the museum said in a press release. "'Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now' tells the story of the art form in the influential city through the work of Chicago’s many cartoonists: known, under-recognized, and up-and-coming."
It features artists like Lynda Barry, Chris Ware, Ivan Brunetti, Daniel Clowes, Jessica Campbell, Nick Drnaso and Kerry James Marshall, the acclaimed Chicago painter who wrote a graphic novel about jazz drummers.
"The exhibition traces the evolution of comics in Chicago, as cartoonists ventured beyond the pages of newspapers and into experimental territory including long-form storytelling, countercultural critique, and political activism," the museum said in a press release. "'Chicago Comics' examines styles, schools of thought, and modes of publication across six decades of cartooning, including works from artists who are changing the medium today. The exhibition seeks to bring to the fore artists of color who were previously under-recognized throughout their careers. In this pursuit, the exhibition features archival material previously not seen in museums and offers a revised history of the art form."
Guest-curated by Dan Nadel, the group exhibition looks at 60 years worth of history and still-vibrant artistic community fostered in Chicago.
"How do cartoonists work? How do they collaborate? What tools do they use to build rich worlds and characters? Alongside familiar three-panel cartoons, Chicago Comics showcases developmental sketches, dioramas, and even sculptures, offering a glimpse into the artistic processes of cartoonists," the museum said in a press release. "By tracing the relationships between these artists — as thinkers, makers, and often teachers — the exhibition reveals how Chicago emerged as a vibrant community and center for innovation in the medium."
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and teachers. Veterans get in free.
For more information, call 312-397-4010 or visit mcachicago.org.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: A Better Weigh, Eyecare Express, Steel City Bakery, Verizon open
Open
Coming
Coming soon
Grand opening
Open
Open
Reopen
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Justin Dyer preview
NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Bake Shop, Bowler Man Confections, Frankie's Philly Steak, Smoochie Pooch, dental office, laser hair removal open
NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Bake Shop, Bowler Man Confections, Frankie's Philly Steak, Smoochie Pooch, dental office, laser hair removal open