'Chicago Comics' exhibit opens at Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

"Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now" at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago chronicles the history of an often undervalued and overlooked medium.

The retrospective will be on display through Oct. 3 in the Griffin Galleries of Contemporary Art on the fourth floor of the contemporary art museum at 220 E. Chicago Ave. in Chicago's Near North neighborhood, near the landmark of Water Tower Place.

"Chicago has been a center for comics for decades — a haven not only for making and publishing cartoons, but also for innovating on the medium," the museum said in a press release. "'Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now' tells the story of the art form in the influential city through the work of Chicago’s many cartoonists: known, under-recognized, and up-and-coming."

It features artists like Lynda Barry, Chris Ware, Ivan Brunetti, Daniel Clowes, Jessica Campbell, Nick Drnaso and Kerry James Marshall, the acclaimed Chicago painter who wrote a graphic novel about jazz drummers.