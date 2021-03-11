Chicago Detours event celebrates prominent women in virtual event

In celebration of March as Women's History Month, Chicago Detours will present a special online event showcasing special women with ties to the Windy City.

The "Bad...Women of History" event/tour takes place several times throughout March via Zoom. The event features a handful of females who have made their marks on business/cultural, artistic and historic fronts. The virtual events will be held at 6 p.m. March 12; and 1 p.m. March 20 and 27.

"It's our 4th year doing this event but it's in a different iteration," said Amanda Scotese, founder of Chicago Detours. Chicago Detours is a company which designs tours surrounding Chicago history and culture. Tours have traditionally been live but with the pandemic, tours/events have become virtual.

"Bad...Women of History" looks at the life of a handful of select women but Scotese said there are many more women who have made history who could have easily been featured.

"We keep the names of women from year to year. And we have a big list of women who have done great things in Chicago history," Scotese said.

During this event, featured women include aviator Bessie Coleman; ballerina Maria Tallchief; sculptor Enid Yendell; and others.